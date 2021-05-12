Calif. Firefighters Secure $100K OT Settlement On 2nd Try

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Golden State fire district agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a collective action claiming it cheated firefighters out of their full overtime wages by miscalculating their regular rate of pay, according to an order filed in California federal court. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz approved the joint agreement between the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District and 25 employees after having denied a previous settlement in part because the collective included those who had not formally joined. "The amount awarded to the employees under the settlement represents a compromise between the maximum award available if employees prevailed at...

