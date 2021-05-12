Biden Launches Labor Trade Case Against Mexican GM Plant

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:09 AM EDT) -- The Biden administration brought a new labor case under its trade deal with Mexico on Wednesday, calling on the Mexican government to investigate "irregularities" in a recent union vote at a General Motors Co. facility in the northern city of Silao. The U.S government launches a labor case against Mexico under a trade deal demanding that the Mexican government investigate "irregularities" in a recent union vote at a General Motors Co. facility, in Silao. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai made the request using the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rapid response enforcement mechanism, which is devoted solely to settling labor...

