GAO Rejects Verizon Protest Over $306M DHS Deal For AT&T

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a Verizon unit's protest over a $306.2 million U.S. Department of Homeland Security data services deal awarded to AT&T, saying large disparities in bids didn't mean the companies hadn't competed on a common basis. Verizon Business Network Services Inc. hadn't shown that anything in DHS' solicitation for headquarters core data requirements was unclear or misleading in a way that had led bidders to compete unequally because of different understandings of what DHS required, the GAO said in an April 26 decision released Tuesday. "Although Verizon asserts the differences between prices show that offerors did...

