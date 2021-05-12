Key Maker Seeks Retrial After KeyMe IP Win

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A key duplication technology patent holder has asked a Texas federal court for a new trial over claims a rival infringed six of its patents, arguing a jury was incorrectly instructed on the meaning of certain claim terms. The Hillman Group Inc. said in a Tuesday motion filed in the Eastern District of Texas that it deserves a new trial against key duplication kiosk maker KeyMe LLC because the court's use of "matches" in its claim constructions misled the jury to believe the patents required the technology to make identical copies of the original keys. KeyMe was able to use that...

