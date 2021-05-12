Chinese Tire Cos. Ask Fed. Circ. To Peel Back Steep Duties

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Chinese companies urged the Federal Circuit to pull back steep anti-dumping duties on certain tires, saying the rates, which the U.S. Department of Commerce issued against dozens of companies' imports, were based on one business's "aberrational" importing activity. The companies put Commerce on blast in their Tuesday appellant brief, saying the department had months to choose a second company for an administrative review after a mandatory respondent withdrew from the investigation. Instead, Commerce probed the remaining mandatory respondent to arrive at the 64.57% dumping rates for the 40 other affected businesses, they claim. The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld the...

