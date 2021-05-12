FTC Says 9th Circ. Can't Revive Robocall 'Soundboard' Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A call center operator's attempt to revive a challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's interpretation of "soundboard" telemarketing technology falls flat because the operator's legal challenge was riddled with fatal errors, the agency has told the Ninth Circuit. In a Monday brief, the FTC argued that Richard Zeitlin, the operator of three call centers, failed to describe how soundboard technology pertained to his companies, which could've given him grounds to pursue his claims. He also failed to refile his lawsuit in an attempt to correct his omissions, according to the agency. "Zeitlin's complaint fails to allege facts showing what his businesses...

