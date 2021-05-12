Calif. Judge Won't Hear LA Fitness COVID-19 Coverage Row

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted LA Fitness' bid to stay a U.K. insurer's suit seeking to avoid covering its pandemic losses, saying further proceedings are unnecessary when a Washington state court is looking at the same issue in the gym chain's consolidated $950 million coverage action. U.S. District Judge Cormac Joseph Carney said Tuesday that moving forward with Beazley Underwriting Ltd.'s suit against Fitness International LLC would result in duplicative litigation when the exact same matter is pending in Washington's King County Superior Court. Last week, the Washington state court granted LA Fitness operator Fitness International's request to combine its...

