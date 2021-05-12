Gibson Dunn Partner Questioned On 9-Digit Donziger Bills

Law360, New York (May 12, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A Gibson Dunn partner with a lead role in pursuing financial information from Chevron foe Steven Donziger acknowledged during cross-examination Wednesday that the oil giant was willing to spend millions to pursue an $800,000 judgment and other relief against him. Litigation partner Anne Champion took the stand for a third day as a key witness for the special prosecutor in the contempt trial against disbarred lawyer Donziger in the Southern District of New York. The case stems from Chevron's underlying civil case against Donziger, in which New York federal judge found in 2014 that Donziger committed fraud in obtaining an $8.5...

