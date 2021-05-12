SEC Fines Broker $1.5M For Failure To Report Cybercrimes

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A broker-dealer of Empower Retirement must pay $1.5 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to file hundreds of suspicious-activity reports despite knowing that bad actors were hacking, or attempting to hack, customer accounts, the agency announced Wednesday. Over a three-year period, Colorado-based GWFS Inc. — an SEC-registered broker-dealer and the nation's second-largest record-keeping retirement service provider — failed to file 130 suspicious-activity reports and filed 300 incomplete reports tied to account hacks that allowed bad actors to uncover personal client information in employer-sponsored retirement plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) accounts. "GWFS was aware of increasing attempts by...

