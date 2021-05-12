EU Courts Told To Let Iranian Cos. Use Sanction Blocking Law

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- Iranian banks and businesses should be allowed to ask European Union courts to invoke a blocking law if they think a company has cut ties over fears of violating U.S. sanctions, a legal adviser told the bloc's top court on Wednesday. EU companies should have to explain to an Iranian firm subject to U.S. sanctions why they are ending commercial relationships, Advocate Gerard Hogan told the European Court of Justice in a nonbinding opinion. Iranian businesses could ask EU national courts to order that such contracts be upheld. A decision by a European company to stop doing business with an Iranian...

