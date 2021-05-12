Insurers Lose Human Rights Challenge To $1B Oil Spill Suit

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 5:03 PM BST) -- A London court dismissed on Wednesday part of a challenge brought by a club of insurers against the recognition of a Spanish ruling holding it liable for up to $1 billion for a devastating oil spill, tossing the underwriters' human rights arguments. The oil spill that happened when the MV Prestige sank off the coast of Spain in 2002 caused an ecological disaster for the nearby coastlines of Spain and France. (AP Photo/Carmelo Alen) High Court Judge Christopher Butcher rejected the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd.'s case that the court's recognition of the Spanish judgment would violate English public...

