Tabloid Must Pay Markle's Legal Fees For Copyright Challenge

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- A judge ordered a British tabloid on Wednesday to pay Meghan Markle's legal costs for challenging her copyright claim, saying the publisher had "refused to face up" to evidence that she was the sole author of a letter to her father that it published without her permission. High Court Judge Mark Warby awarded Markle her legal costs on what is known as an indemnity basis — granted when the conduct of the paying side in the case is deemed unreasonable — following his ruling from the bench last week that granted the Duchess of Sussex summary judgment on the outstanding issue in...

