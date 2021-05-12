NLRB Says Acting GC Could Drop Case Against Teamsters

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A food distributor cannot challenge a National Labor Relations Board prosecutor's decision to drop litigation accusing two Teamsters locals of violating federal labor law, the board has ruled, saying the case was not so far along that the prosecutor did not have authority to withdraw it. The decision Tuesday from the three-member NLRB panel marks an end to contested litigation over acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr's February decision to withdraw a complaint accusing Teamsters Locals 117 and 313 of violating the National Labor Relations Act. The complaint, issued by Ohr's predecessor Peter Robb, accused the unions of causing United Natural...

