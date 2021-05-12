Construction Co. Settles EEOC Suit Over Racist Graffiti

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A construction company has agreed to pay $725,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming it turned a blind eye to racist graffiti and insults at a University of Southern California worksite. The EEOC and Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Co. on Tuesday asked a California federal judge to approve a consent decree wrapping up a Title VII suit the agency brought on behalf of Black and Hispanic Hathaway workers. The deal covers contractors and subcontractors employed between August 2015 and August 2017 at the $700 million USC Village project in Los Angeles. The proposed consent decree includes a monetary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS