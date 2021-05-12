Fed. Circ. Revives Calif. Patent Litigation In Jurisdiction Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit breathed new life into software company Trimble Inc.'s suit asking a court to rule that it didn't infringe opponent PerDiemCo's electronic logging and geofencing technology patents, finding Wednesday that a California federal court had authority to hear the case. A three-judge panel on Wednesday held that the Northern District of California had personal jurisdiction over Trimble's suit seeking a declaratory judgment that it doesn't infringe PerDiemCo LLC's patents. Trimble is based in Northern California, and PerDiemCo is a Texas LLC, according to court documents. The district court relied on the Federal Circuit's decision in Red Wing Shoe v....

