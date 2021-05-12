Fed. Circ. Upholds Mixed PTAB Ruling In Uniloc-Apple Case

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down part of a Uniloc Voice over Internet Protocol patent that was challenged by Apple, finding that the board correctly interpreted a key term when it found the claims obvious. In a 20-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's decision in September 2019 that found Apple successfully showed that some, but not all, of the challenged claims in Uniloc's patent were invalid for being obvious due to an earlier patent. Uniloc and Apple both appealed the parts of the PTAB's ruling that went against...

