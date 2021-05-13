11th Circ. Urged To Revive Fla. Hotel Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Arab man urged the Eleventh Circuit Thursday to overturn a lower court's dismissal of his suit accusing a South Florida hotel of kicking him out as a result of a towel attendant's alleged racial bias, arguing the trial court drew improper inferences in favor of the hotel. During oral arguments held via Zoom, plaintiff Rami Ziyadat contended that the Florida district court erred in finding that his pleadings did not support his discrimination claim based on a so-called "cat's paw" theory, which provides that the hotel may be held liable if its manager, although not accused of bias himself, acted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS