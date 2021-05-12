Hotel Owner Asks 8th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Bid

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- An owner of Best Western, Hilton, Holiday Inn and Marriott franchises urged the Eighth Circuit to revive its coronavirus business interruption suit, arguing the government closure orders caused physical loss and damage covered by Continental Casualty Co. Torgerson Properties Inc., or TPI, which owns 40 hotels, restaurants and event spaces in Minnesota and Florida, argued Tuesday that the orders barred access and use of the commercial spaces. If the losses were to personal property such as kitchen cookware being stolen, it would be easy to identify a physical loss, the hotel owner said. "But real property can't be stolen. TPI's insured...

