NY Cannabis Law Is National Blueprint For Pot Expungement

Advocates for cannabis legalization in New York pushed for a law that would include expungement of marijuana convictions. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, enacted on March 31, creates an automatic expungement system for a wide range of offenses. (Getty/Erik McGregor)

The new cannabis law will expunge old convictions for possession and sale, as well as records for ongoing offenses. Here are the elements of the crimes and violations.

Five states, beginning with California in 2018, have enacted laws that automatically clear convictions of cannabis-related misdemeanors and some felonies. Other states allow broad expungement by petition or various forms of limited relief.

Sealing vs. Expungement

Sealed criminal records remain available to law enforcement, prosecutors and courts. When a criminal record is sealed, hard copies of pictures and fingerprints of a defendant are destroyed. Other documents are kept in the file. Legally, that record remains and can be accessed in certain circumstances.



Expunged criminal records will be available only to the person whose record it is. An expunged record is not a barrier to employment, including for jobs that require state-issued licenses, such as being a teacher or an accountant. A person with an expunged record will never have to disclose that they were convicted.

