Bankrupt NHL Player's Creditors Say He Can Pay His Debts

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A creditor of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is appealing a California bankruptcy judge's denial of its motion to convert Kane's Chapter 7 bankruptcy to a Chapter 11 while another is pressing to dismiss the case entirely, arguing he has the income to pay his debts. On Monday South River Capital filed notice it is appealing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stephen Johnson's April decision to deny a request to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee to oversee Kane's finances, and in a separate motion Tuesday creditor Centennial Bank argued Kane doesn't belong in bankruptcy at all. "The evidence clearly shows that the...

