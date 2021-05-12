Green Groups OK'd To Join Biden's Wyo. Oil Lease Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups were given the go-ahead on Wednesday to defend the Biden administration's decision to halt new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, which the state of Wyoming and industry groups have called an overreach and harmful to the economy. U.S. District Judge Kelly H. Rankin said in two separate orders that the motions to intervene filed by groups such as the Center for Biological Diversity, Citizens for a Healthy Community, the Sierra Club and others were timely and that the outcome of the suits would likely directly impact their interests. In addition, Judge Rankin also allowed a group of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS