Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Co. Looks To Revive $287M Dominican Republic Claim

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy company Grupo Solesfero is looking to revive its claim for some $287 million in lost profits after a deal to develop a wind farm in the Dominican Republic fell through, telling a Florida judge that an international tribunal's "catchall denial" of the claim is insufficient.

Dominicana Renovables SL argued in a petition filed in federal court on Tuesday that the International Chamber of Commerce award rejecting its $287.6 million claim for lost profits fell far short of the reasoned award that it and the Dominican Republic had agreed was required under their contract. The arbitrators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!