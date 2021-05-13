Energy Co. Looks To Revive $287M Dominican Republic Claim

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy company Grupo Solesfero is looking to revive its claim for some $287 million in lost profits after a deal to develop a wind farm in the Dominican Republic fell through, telling a Florida judge that an international tribunal's "catchall denial" of the claim is insufficient. Dominicana Renovables SL argued in a petition filed in federal court on Tuesday that the International Chamber of Commerce award rejecting its $287.6 million claim for lost profits fell far short of the reasoned award that it and the Dominican Republic had agreed was required under their contract. The arbitrators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS