9th Circ. Revives Asylum Case Over Reading Disability

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An El Salvadoran woman who can't read and whose family mixed up the month and day of her immigration court hearing can seek asylum again, after the Ninth Circuit ruled that her exceptional circumstances warranted a second shot. Patricia Marisol Hernandez-Galand and her then-four-year-old son had been ordered to be deported in July 2016. They had relied on relatives to read her notice to appear in court, mistaking "7/12" to mean Dec. 7 instead of July 12. But a three-judge panel said Wednesday that Hernandez-Galand had done her best to understand the notice and that the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals...

