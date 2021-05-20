A Practical Metric For Annual Patent Filing Targets: Part 1

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- How many patent applications should we file this year? This question is contemplated annually by many intellectual property departments. The answer affects which of the company's goods or services will have patent protection, which future product lines will be patent-covered, how large of a patent moat can be built, and, perhaps most importantly, the valuation of the company. The number of patent applications filed also affects the patent budget of intellectual property departments, which must balance the competing needs of filing new patent applications, proceeding with prosecution at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and worldwide, and maintaining issued patents. A...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS