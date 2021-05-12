NJ Judge Shoots Down FCA Suit Over Lobbyist Payments

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed a False Claims Act lawsuit against Bayada Home Health Care Inc. on Wednesday, saying it failed to make the case that the company's decision not to disclose how it paid a lobbyist when buying an Ocean City home health care agency impacted the federal government through its Medicaid and Medicare programs. U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson also stopped the statute of limitations on the New Jersey False Claims Act for 30 days to allow David Freedman, Bayada's director of strategic growth from January 2009 until August 2016, a chance to refile his case in state...

