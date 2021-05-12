AT&T Beats Call Center Worker's 'Identical' Overtime Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday tossed a former call center employee's suit alleging that AT&T Services Inc. violated federal labor law when it didn't pay him for overtime, saying the claim is "virtually identical" to the employee's previous suit. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam dismissed Cedric Harrington's lawsuit against AT&T and its subsidiary Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, finding that Harrington already made the same claims in a previous lawsuit. Harrington is a former opt-in plaintiff in a decertified collective action filed in the Northern District of Texas called...

