Hundreds Of Tribes Back Saginaw Chippewa's Blue Cross Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- More than 300 tribes backed the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's Sixth Circuit appeal, attempting to overturn a federal court's decision that said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan does not have to give tribal clients "Medicare-like" discounts. Saginaw Chippewa sued the insurer for allegedly overcharging for services that were eligible for reduced, Medicare-like rates — dubbed MLR — under federal regulations, causing the tribe to pay millions of dollars more than it should have. The group of signatories, including tribal advocacy organizations, represent more than 300 tribes together, and they wrote in their Wednesday amicus brief supporting Saginaw Chippewa's request to reverse...

