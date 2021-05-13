Groups Tell 11th Circ. To Flip Roundup Cancer Link Ruling

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A collection of farmworkers' groups and a consumer rights group on Thursday asked the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a ruling that federal law bars a failure-to-warn claim by a man who said that Monsanto's Roundup caused his cancer. In a pair of amicus briefs, the groups urged the court to let a suit by John Carson go forward, saying a ruling otherwise would cut off an avenue for consumers hurt by pesticides that didn't have adequate warning labels about the potential dangers of using the product. Nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen said Carson's claims aren't expressly barred by the Federal...

