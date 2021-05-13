Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Won't Reboot T-Mobile Ex-Worker's Trans Bias Case

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't revive a former T-Mobile store worker's suit claiming his transgender status motivated the telecommunications giant to fire him after he took six months off and requested indefinite medical leave, saying the employee hadn't linked his ousting to his gender.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a Houston federal court's decision dismissing Elijah Anthony Olivarez's case against T-Mobile USA Inc. and Broadspire Services Inc., a third-party T-Mobile vendor responsible for medical leave requests.

In an opinion for the panel, Circuit Judge James Ho said the U.S. Supreme Court's watershed ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which came after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!