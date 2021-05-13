Ex-CEO Must Face Charges In NJ Bank Fraud Scheme

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to toss criminal charges that the onetime head of the now-defunct First State Bank took part in creating sham documents as part of an alleged scheme to deceive regulators and the bank about its financial health, finding that the records fell under a federal fraud statute. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Wednesday rejected former First State CEO and chairman Joseph Natale's bid to toss two counts of his indictment on the grounds that the documents in question are not "'book[s],' 'report[s],' or 'statement[s]'" within the meaning of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1005....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS