Moderna's Appeal Based On 'Imagined' Error, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Moderna's appeal of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld an Arbutus patent for drug-delivery composition should be rejected because it is based on Moderna's "imagined legal error," the Federal Circuit was told. In a response brief filed Tuesday, Arbutus Biopharma Corp. said the PTAB correctly found that ModernaTX Inc. failed to show that claims in Arbutus' patent were invalid as obvious or anticipated due to overlapping composition ranges. The board had found that Moderna came up with the prior art's apparent ranges by making certain assumptions about the other components of the compositions in question, but added that...

