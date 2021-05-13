Facebook Loses Appeal Over CMA's Giphy Merger Probe

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 12:36 PM BST) -- An appeals court has tossed Facebook's challenge to restrictions imposed by U.K. antitrust enforcers as they investigate its purchase of Giphy Inc., saying on Thursday that the continuing restraints are a problem of the tech giant's own making The Court of Appeal has said that Facebook "sat on its hands" rather than answer questions from the Competition and Markets Authority about its buy-up of Giphy. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) The Court of Appeal's decision, penned by Master of the Rolls Geoffrey Vos, said that, rather than responding to requests for information from the Competition and Markets Authority about its buy-up of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS