Attys Score $328K Payday After $1M BIPA Deal Gets Final OK

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave his final blessing to a nearly $1 million biometric privacy settlement between a senior living chain and its workers and granted nearly $329,000 in attorney fees to compensate class counsel. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah entered his final approval and fee award for Stephan Zouras LLP on Wednesday, about three months after he'd initially approved the $987,850 settlement between Lifespace Communities Inc. and more than 850 current and former employees who accused the chain of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and using their fingerprint data without first obtaining their informed consent....

