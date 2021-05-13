San Juan Pilots Group Wants Out Of $9M Port Crash Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico pilots group is asking to be set free from a suit in the island's federal court stemming from the February 2019 crash of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that caused $9 million in damage to a port in San Juan, saying it cannot be held liable for the actions of one of its members. In a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, San Juan Bay Pilots Corp. said that while the pilot at the helm of the Norwegian Epic was one of its members, the Supreme Court has held that under maritime law, pilots associations can't be sued over...

