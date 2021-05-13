Imperva Hires Infor Atty As Data Privacy Officer, Deputy GC

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Imperva Inc. announced Thursday that it has hired Kate Barecchia as its global data privacy officer and deputy general counsel. The cybersecurity company, which is based in San Mateo, California, said that Barecchia will mature the company's privacy posture and data protection strategy, in addition to advising product development teams and ensuring compliance with global privacy laws and regulations. Barecchia told Law360 that data privacy is an emerging area of law, saying, "Some weeks it feels like every day we have a new law in a different region, whether it's a United States state or around the world." "Being in a...

