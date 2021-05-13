Boy Scouts Insurer Says Sexual Abuse Ch. 11 Claims Tainted

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Boy Scouts of America liability insurer has accused sexual abuse claimants' attorneys of herding unverified abuse claims into the organization's Chapter 11 by offering bonuses to workers who enroll claimants and pushing for payments to those who vote in favor of the Scouts' reorganization plan. In an objection to the Boy Scouts' creditor solicitation procedures in Delaware bankruptcy court late Wednesday, Century Indemnity Co. argued that evidence already before the court has shown that "the claims pool is plagued with irregularities" and invalid abuse claims. The insurer is calling for a court-approved examination of abuse claim practices and rules for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS