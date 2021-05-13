Labor Dept. Pushes Back H-1B Wage Hike Until Late 2022

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced an 18-month delay to a Trump-era rule that would have raised required wages for workers on high-skilled H-1B visas, saying it needs the time to review public comments and calculate wage data. The delay, until November 2022, will give labor "officials sufficient time to compute and validate prevailing wage data covering specific occupations and geographic areas," DOL said in a press release. The rule, postponed for the second time after being finalized in January 2020, would have raised the prevailing wage rates for many groups of highly skilled immigrants. Last month, the DOL...

