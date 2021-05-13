Chancery Awards 2.6% Gain To Regal Sale Merger Challengers

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court stock appraisal suit that has lasted more that three years that is seeking a 47% higher price than Regal Entertainment Group's payout to shareholders in its $3.6 billion sale to Cineworld Group PLC in 2018 ended Thursday with a 2.6% upward nudge from the original $23 per-share merger offer. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's 132-page ruling pegged the company's standalone fair value at the time of the deal at $23.60 per share, far below $95 million in extra value that stockholder affiliates of Blue Mountain Capital Management LLC and GSK Strategic Value Master Fund hoped to gain...

