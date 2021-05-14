Ever Given Owners Battle To Limit Suez Payouts To £84M

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 7:10 PM BST) -- The owners of the Ever Given and its insurers have launched a legal effort to cap some claims against the container ship at £84 million ($118 million) after it blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for almost a week. A recently public High Court order granted Ever Given's owners and The United Kingdom Mutual Steam Ship Assurance Association Ltd. permission to set up a limitation fund — a pot from which claimants can draw from until it is exhausted. It does not apply to salvage claims, which are related to damage to the ship itself, or to general-average claims, which shares...

