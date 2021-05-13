Fla. Circuit Judge Disciplined For Campaigning Against Judge

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday approved a public reprimand for a judge who, during the 2020 election for Hendry County court judge, called several people he knew to tell them he was supporting the incumbent judge's opponent, a violation of the state's Code of Judicial Conduct. Judge Scott Cupp, who sits on the 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Charlotte County, improperly rallied his support against Hendry County Court Judge Darrell Hill, who replaced Judge Cupp in 2018 when he was elevated to his current position by former Gov. Rick Scott. The campaign for his opponent, attorney Richard Sullivan, failed to...

