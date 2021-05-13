4th Circ. Snuffs Suit Over Maryland Purple Line Water Permit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday rejected a suit from Maryland residents alleging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to vet project alternatives that would have been less damaging to local waterways when it issued a Clean Water Act permit for the Purple Line rail extension. A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar's April 2020 decision shutting down an Administrative Procedure Act suit from local environmental group Friends of the Capital Crescent Trail and individual residents John MacKnight Fitzgerald and Leonard Scensny seeking to vacate a CWA permit that was issued in March 2018. The plaintiffs accused the...

