Congressional Docs Don't Tip Scales In Minn. Mine Lease Row

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge will not revisit his ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior lawfully reinstated mining leases in Minnesota's Superior National Forest, saying communications from members of Congress that became public after the ruling would not have turned the tide in the dispute. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden on Thursday refused to second-guess his earlier decision upholding two leases issued to Antofagasta PLC subsidiary Twin Metals Minnesota. In doing so, he shut down arguments from several recreation businesses, conservation groups and others that new information obtained after the orders bolstered their claims that the Trump administration's decision to reinstate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS