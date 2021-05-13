Minted's $5M Deal Over Data Breach Nears Approval

Law360, San Francisco (May 13, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he intends to preliminarily approve a $5 million settlement ending Minted customers' lawsuit alleging the online design marketplace failed to protect their personal information from the computer hacking group ShinyHunters in a May 2020 data breach, in violation of California's landmark Consumer Privacy Act. Less than a year after customers Melissa Atkinson and Katie Renvall hit Minted with a putative class action over the breach that compromised their personal information and that of 4.1 million other customers, San Francisco-based Minted has agreed to pay $5 million to settle their suit. The proposed settlement requires Minted...

