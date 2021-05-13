9th Circ. Bucks Precedent For Immigrants With Citizen Parents

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. residents who are not granted legal permanent residency before they turn 18 can still get citizenship through their naturalized parents, a split Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday in a published en banc opinion that reexamined court precedent. In a 23-page majority opinion, the appellate court remanded an August panel decision holding that Monssef Cheneau, a French citizen, cannot derive citizenship through his mother, who became a U.S. citizen when he was 14 years old, after finding that a since-repealed U.S. citizenship law doesn't require that a child be granted legal permanent residency before turning 18. There are two different pathways by...

