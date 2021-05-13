Mass. Appeals Court Narrows Bouncer's Race Bias Win

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state appellate court on Thursday nixed part of a Black former bouncer's race bias win against a Boston strip club, saying he hadn't given his former employer enough notice that he intended to bring a claim for racially motivated termination. A three-judge panel said that while Derrick Sims had shown he had a hostile work environment and suggested that he was fired because of his race, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination — which handled Sims' complaint — hadn't given the club enough of a heads-up that he intended to pursue a claim about the latter. The case was remanded...

