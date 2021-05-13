Cargo Transportation Co. Wants Out Of Worker's OT Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A cargo ground transportation company should be allowed to escape a proposed collective action claiming it improperly denied workers overtime pay because of a carveout to federal overtime requirements for certain motor carriers, the company argued in an Alabama federal court filing. In a motion for summary judgment Wednesday, Forward Air Solutions Inc. argued that Hamp Crum III was exempt from Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements because of a Motor Carrier Act exception for cargo loaders and other motor carrier workers helping with interstate commerce. Crum, "as a loader, directly affected the safety of the operation of the trucks operating...

