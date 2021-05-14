Bilzin Sumberg Invests In Tax Practice With 3 New Attys

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Miami-based law firm Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP this month announced the expansion of its tax and private wealth practice, bringing aboard a shareholder from Packman Neuwahl Rosenberg and two new associates. Shawn Wolf joins the firm as partner in the tax and private wealth practice, along with associates Osvaldo Garcia from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft and Lauren Kurtz from Jones Walker LLP, according to an announcement on May 3. Additionally, Bilzin Sumberg appointed current partner Jennifer J. Wioncek as leader of the group, alongside practice chair Richard Goldstein. The firm highlighted population growth and a burgeoning business community in...

