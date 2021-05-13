Feds Finalize Hefty Dumping Duties On Chinese Chassis

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized 188.05% anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese chassis that domestic producers said undermined their business. The final duties against the imported chassis — steel frames used to hold shipping containers — came Wednesday, two months after Commerce readied 39.14% countervailing duties against the same products, yielding combined 221.37% tariffs on the imports. Counsel for the Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers, a group of five domestic producers that petitioned the government in July 2020 to investigate the foreign products, praised the decision Thursday. "With the antidumping measures in place, U.S. producers who have suffered significant injury will...

