Contractor Calls Union Deal With NJ County Unconstitutional

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A project labor agreement between Camden County, New Jersey, and a construction trades council violates the constitutional rights of workers and businesses by forcing them to associate with unions in order to work on public projects, a New Jersey asphalt contractor alleged in federal court Thursday. The lawsuit from Earle Asphalt Co. and nonunion employee Luis Silverio asked a New Jersey federal judge to enjoin the project labor agreement between Camden County, the Camden County Improvement Authority and the United Building Trades Council of Southern New Jersey. Earle Asphalt argued the agreement violates the First and 14th amendments by making companies...

