11th Circ. Gives Property Manager's Insurance Suit New Life

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A property management company should have a second chance to press its claim that two insurance brokers misled it about the type of property insurance it bought, the Eleventh Circuit held. The appeals court said on Thursday that Triumph Housing Management should get at least one opportunity to amend its third-party complaint against wholesale broker AmWins Brokerage of Alabama and another broker, The Cone Company, about a policy issued by General Star and that the district court improperly dismissed its negligent procurement claims. Triumph should have had a chance to file an amended complaint with alleged relevant facts before it should...

